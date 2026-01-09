Should we tilt back into China?

Max Riaz, Investment Manager of Sovereign Advisors, and Billy Leung, Senior Investment Strategist at Global X, explore whether China has become investable again, despite persistent US–China tensions.

The discussion challenges the idea of a binary “in or out” stance, focusing instead on policy signals, valuations, and structural drivers such as innovation, automation and EVs.

With Chinese equities trading at deep discounts and policymakers shifting toward profitability and shareholder returns, the question is no longer whether risks exist — but whether they are already priced in.