Kalamazoo Resources Launches Share Purchase Plan

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX: KZR), an ASX-listed exploration company focused on gold and base metals projects in Australia, has announced the dispatch of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer Booklet and accompanying Personalised Application Form to eligible shareholders. The company’s portfolio includes projects in the Central Victorian Goldfields, the Pilbara and the Murchison regions of Western Australia. The dispatch occurred today, 9 January 2026.

The SPP is available to shareholders registered as of 5:00pm WST on 23 December 2025 with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, or Switzerland, subject to certain restrictions detailed in the Offer Booklet. Eligible shareholders can purchase up to $30,000 worth of shares at a price of $0.17 per share. This represents a 16.4% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the company’s shares prior to the SPP announcement.

The Share Purchase Plan is scheduled to close on 30 January 2026. Kalamazoo Resources encourages shareholders to direct any questions regarding the SPP to Automic Group, the company’s share registry, by calling 1300 288 664 or +61 2 9698 5414 between 8:30am and 7:00pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday, or via email to corporate.actions@automicgroup.com.au.

The offer is non-renounceable and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the offer document. The board recommends that shareholders obtain their own financial and taxation advice in relation to the offer and consider price movements of the company’s shares prior to making an application.