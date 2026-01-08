ETM Strengthens US Presence with Strategic Advisor Appointment

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ASX: ETM) has announced the appointment of Ballard Partners, a public affairs firm, as strategic advisors in the United States. Energy Transition Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on developing supply chains for metals and materials critical to global decarbonisation. The appointment aims to bolster ETM’s ties in the US and support its ambition to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Ballard Partners will advise ETM on public policy and regulatory issues impacting the global rare earths supply chain. Their focus will be on long-term value creation for shareholders and reinforcing ETM’s role as a commercial participant in critical minerals markets. Ballard’s expertise in the critical minerals policy space and its connections in Washington are expected to advance ETM’s engagement with US investors and strengthen its international position.

This appointment follows ETM’s recent engagement of Cohen & Company Capital Markets as its exclusive US financial advisors. Cohen & Company is tasked with initiating the process for a Nasdaq listing. A Nasdaq listing would provide ETM with access to US capital markets, broaden its investor base, and further align the company with Western initiatives to secure supply chains for energy transition applications.

ETM Managing Director Daniel Mamadou stated that appointing local public affairs experts would provide the right support to navigate regulatory and investor relationships, accelerating North American engagement and furthering the company’s international strategy. He added that this guidance is essential as ETM expands its engagement with US stakeholders and explores a Nasdaq listing.