Celsius Resources Appoints Grant Samuel as Financial Advisor for MCB Project

Celsius Resources Limited (CLA), an ASX and AIM-listed company focused on the development of world-class copper-gold assets, has announced the appointment of Grant Samuel Capital Advisory Pty Limited as its financial advisor. The engagement aims to assist Celsius in securing financing for the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project (MCB), which is held under its Philippine affiliate, Makilala Mining Co., Inc. (MMCI). This move follows considerable interest from international mining financiers, offtakers, and investment groups, all with proven track records in copper and gold project finance.

Celsius Resources has received multiple proposals encompassing offtake agreements, structured and debt financing, and equity participation at the project level. With the MCB Definitive Feasibility Study nearing completion, the Board has brought in Grant Samuel to coordinate an integrated financing process. Their role includes structuring and negotiating an optimal funding package for the MCB project.

In addition to Grant Samuel’s appointment, Bardin Davis has been engaged as a consultant to the Board, focusing on strategy, financing, and project development. Mr. Davis brings extensive mining and emerging market experience, including his recent role as CEO of Peak Rare Earths, where he led the financing process for the company’s Tanzanian project. Celsius welcomes Mr. Davis’ expertise as they approach crucial decisions this quarter.

Grant Samuel, established in 1988, is a leading independent corporate advisory firm known for delivering tailored financial advice and strategic solutions. They have recently advised several mineral development companies in South-East Asia, including Asiamet Resources Limited on the proposed sale of its interest in the KSK Project. This strategic move underscores Celsius Resources’ commitment to advancing the MCB project and securing its financial future.