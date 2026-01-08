Mesoblast Sales Surge 60% in December Quarter, Bolstered by New Financing

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO), a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, has reported a 60% increase in Ryoncil sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Gross revenue from Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd) reached US$35.1 million, marking a significant upturn compared to the previous quarter. This sales growth is expected to further strengthen Mesoblast’s financial position.

Ryoncil is the first mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any indication. It is the only FDA-approved product for children under 12 with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGvHD). The treatment will now be evaluated in a pivotal trial as part of a second-line regimen for adults with SR-aGvHD, a market approximately three times larger than the pediatric market.

In addition to increased sales, Mesoblast announced it has entered into a US$125 million financing facility with its largest shareholder, substantially lowering the company’s cost of capital. This new facility enabled Mesoblast to repay in full its prior senior secured loan and partly repay its subordinated royalty facility, which will be fully repaid by mid-CY2026. The facility has a substantially lower overall cost compared with previous facilities, can be repaid at any time without incurring early prepayment fees, and does not encumber any of Mesoblast’s material assets or intellectual property.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr. Silviu Itescu stated that the strong balance sheet, continued growth in quarterly sales of Ryoncil, and the new lower-cost financing facility provide greater flexibility for strategic partnerships and pursuit of label expansion for Ryoncil.