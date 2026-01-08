Matsa Resources Commences Second Gold Ore Processing Campaign at Devon Gold Mine

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX: MAT), an Australian resource company focused on gold exploration and development, has announced the commencement of its second gold ore processing campaign at the Devon Pit Gold Mine. The company confirmed the campaign began as scheduled on January 9th, 2026.

Over the past 12 weeks, Matsa Resources has been actively stockpiling gold ore at FMR’s Greenfield processing plant in preparation for this campaign. The company anticipates processing approximately 50,000 tonnes (50kt) of gold ore during this second campaign.

Matsa Resources’ corporate summary notes that it currently has 945.27 million shares on issue with 150.38 million unlisted options. The top 20 shareholders hold 69.48% of the company. As of January 8th, 2026, the share price was 13 cents, giving the company a market capitalisation of A$122.88 million.

The company has planned a third processing campaign for April 2026. This ASX announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.