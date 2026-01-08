QGold Increases Offer for Venus Metals to $0.21 Per Share

QGold Pty Ltd (QGold), has announced an increase to its on-market takeover offer for all shares of Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) not already owned. Venus Metals Corporation is an ASX-listed company focused on mineral exploration and project development in Western Australia. QGold’s initial offer has been revised upwards from $0.17 to $0.21 per VMC share, declared as the ‘last and final price’.

The increased offer is detailed in QGold’s first supplementary bidder’s statement, lodged with ASIC and sent to VMC. This statement supplements the replacement bidder’s statement dated November 27, 2025. The offer is unconditional and fully funded by a binding loan agreement, which has been increased to $35,666,712.27, plus transaction costs, to cover the revised offer price.

In addition to the price increase, QGold has extended the offer period. Shareholders now have until 4:00 pm (Sydney time) on January 30, 2026, to accept the offer. QGold has stated explicitly that this will be the final extension to the offer period. The company holds 51,787,196 VMC Shares, and no VMC Options or Performance Rights.

The variation to the offer was initially announced to the ASX on January 9, 2026, by Ord Minnett Ltd, QGold’s broker. Shareholders with questions regarding the offer are encouraged to contact the Offer Information Line.