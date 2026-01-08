Endeavour Energy Appoints New Chief Executive

Endeavour Energy has announced the appointment of Daniel Cooper as its new chief executive officer, effective March 2. Cooper, formerly the chief executive of BGC Group, succeeds Guy Chalkley, who is stepping down after nearly six years in the role. Endeavour Energy’s distribution network provides electricity to 2.7 million people in Greater Western Sydney. The company is owned by a consortium of long-term investors headed by Macquarie Asset Management, which owns a 50.4 per cent share, with the remaining stake held by the New South Wales government.

Endeavour chairwoman Cheryl Bart praised Cooper’s leadership experience at both BGC and Hanson UK, highlighting his demonstrated ability to drive transformation, encourage innovation, and achieve lasting outcomes. Bart expressed the board’s confidence in Cooper’s ability to guide Endeavour through its next phase of development and growth. She also thanked Chalkley for his service to the company.

Cooper will now lead the business which provides electricity services across Sydney’s Greater West, building and maintaining poles and wires infrastructure. Chalkley indicated that now was the “right time” to transition leadership to a new CEO. The change in leadership marks a new chapter for the utilities provider.