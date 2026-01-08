Jefferies Beats Profit Estimates on Deal Rebound

Jefferies Financial Group exceeded expectations for its fourth-quarter profit, driven by a resurgence in dealmaking and robust underwriting activity. This performance offers an early indication of the overall health of Wall Street’s investment-banking sector. Jefferies is a global investment bank and financial services company, providing advisory, sales and trading, and wealth management services. The firm serves a diverse range of clients, including corporations, institutions, and individuals.

The bank’s results reflect a broader recovery in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, which had previously been hampered by market volatility and deal postponements. Renewed corporate confidence and a more favourable regulatory landscape have encouraged companies to resume negotiations, boosting banks’ fee income from advising on takeovers and capital raises. Investment banking net revenue rose by 20.4% to $1.19 billion compared to the prior year. President Brian Friedman noted a resurgence across sectors and anticipated a strong year for M&A, advisory services, and new capital markets issuance.

Despite the strong performance in investment banking, Jefferies reported a $30 million pre-tax loss related to its investment in Point Bonita, attributed to issues within private credit, including the First Brands bankruptcy. However, equity and debt underwriting revenue jumped by 77.7% and 25.8% respectively. Revenue from the capital markets business increased 6.2% to $691.9 million.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $213.5 million, or 96 cents per share, for the quarter ending November 30, compared to $205.8 million, or 91 cents per share, the previous year. This surpassed analysts’ average estimate of 94 cents per share. Total quarterly net revenue increased by nearly 5.7% to $2.07 billion. Investors are now watching for results from major competitors such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase to get a more comprehensive view of the investment banking recovery.