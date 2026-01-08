Tilt Renewables Greenlights South Australian Wind Farm

Tilt Renewables has committed to building the 288-megawatt Palmer wind farm in South Australia, adding to a series of wind project approvals. The Palmer wind farm, located 70 kilometres east of Adelaide, has been in development for over 10 years. Tilt Renewables is a developer, owner, and manager of renewable energy generation assets across Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on wind, solar, and storage solutions.

The Palmer project is among the first renewable energy ventures supported by the Albanese government’s Capacity Investment Scheme to proceed to construction. The investment is also underpinned by a long-term electricity sales agreement with AGL Energy, a major electricity and gas supplier. AGL is also a key customer for Tilt’s Waddi wind farm in Western Australia. The Waddi wind farm is one of three grid-scale wind projects worth about $2 billion in total that reached financial close in December.

Tilt chief executive Anthony Fowler noted that advancements in wind power technology have significantly reduced the number of turbines required for the Palmer project, down to 40 from an originally planned 103. This reduction also decreases the overall land area impacted by the project. The turbines for the wind farm will be supplied by Vestas, with construction scheduled to commence in the middle of the year.