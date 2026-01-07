Canada Seeks Stronger Ties With China

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to visit China next week, marking the first trip by a Canadian prime minister in nearly a decade. The visit signals an effort to rebuild relations with the Asian superpower and reduce Canada’s economic reliance on the United States. Relations between the two countries were strained following Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018, which led to retaliatory actions by China.

During the visit, Carney is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a range of critical issues. These discussions will encompass trade, energy, agriculture, and matters of international security, according to a statement from Carney’s office. The Canadian government hopes these talks will pave the way for increased cooperation and economic diversification.

China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner, with substantial trade volume between the two nations. According to Canadian government data, the total merchandise trade between Canada and China reached $C118 billion ($120 billion) in 2024. Strengthening this economic relationship is a key objective of the Prime Minister’s visit, as Canada seeks to broaden its global trade partnerships.