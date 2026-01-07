Discord Files Confidentially for IPO

Discord Inc. has confidentially filed for an initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter report, joining the expanding list of venture capital-backed technology companies seeking public listings. The San Francisco-based company, known for its popular chat application, is reportedly collaborating with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase on the offering. Discussions are ongoing, and sources indicate that Discord could potentially decide against proceeding with the listing. Representatives from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have declined to comment on the matter.

Discord’s platform, widely used by gamers and programmers, boasts over 200 million monthly active users as of December. The company provides voice, video, and text chatting capabilities. While the core platform remains free, the Nitro subscription service offers users enhanced streaming and customisation options. A spokesperson for Discord stated that the company remains focused on providing the best user experience and building a robust, sustainable business, declining further comment on the IPO filing.

Founded in 2015, Discord has evolved beyond its gaming origins, with users creating servers for various interests, including beatboxing, investing, and community radio. The company’s value was estimated at approximately $US15 billion during a 2021 funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group. Details regarding the size and timing of the potential IPO are yet to be disclosed, given the confidential nature of the filing.