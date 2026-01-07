Anthropic Eyes Massive $US10 Billion Funding Round

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company known for its Claude chatbot, is reportedly seeking to raise $US10 billion in a new funding round. According to The Wall Street Journal, this capital injection could value the company at a staggering $US350 billion prior to the investment. Anthropic is an AI safety and research company working to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its focus is on ensuring AI benefits humanity.

The funding round is expected to be led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund, and Coatue Management, according to sources cited by The Journal. While the deal is anticipated to close in the coming weeks, the report notes that the final amount may be subject to change.

If successful, this funding would represent a substantial increase in Anthropic’s valuation. The company previously raised $US1.3 billion from investors in September, a round that nearly tripled its valuation to $US18.3 billion.

The report does not clarify how this latest funding effort is connected to previous commitments from Microsoft and Nvidia, who pledged to invest up to a combined $US15 billion in Anthropic. These investments had already strengthened Anthropic’s ties with two major backers of its competitor, OpenAI.