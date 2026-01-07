White Energy (ASX: WEC) Secures Exclusive Global Agency for Briquettor Machines

White Energy Company Limited (ASX: WEC), a global resource company involved in mineral exploration and coal beneficiation, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Limited (BCBC), has entered into an exclusive agency agreement with K.R. Komarek Inc. Komarek, based in Illinois, USA, specialises in the design and manufacture of briquetting machines and is part of the CSIRO-led consortium that developed the BCB technology. Under the agreement, BCBC will act as the exclusive worldwide sales agent for briquettor machines utilising BCB technology.

The legally binding agreement grants BCBC the exclusive right to market Komarek’s briquettors worldwide in return for a sales-based commission. The arrangement continues White Energy’s exclusive right to market these specific briquettors as part of its BCB technology business following the expiration of the worldwide licence on 17 January 2026. The initial term of the agreement is 10 years, with automatic annual renewals unless terminated by either party under customary circumstances such as material breach or insolvency.

The financial impact of the agreement will depend on potential future sales by Komarek and is not currently quantifiable, with certain commercial terms remaining confidential. White Energy intends to leverage its exclusive worldwide right to market the briquettors as part of its BCB technology business. CEO Greg Sheahan highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement with Komarek, reinforcing the company’s long-term engagement with White Energy.

The BCB technology transforms coal and coal fines into higher energy briquettes through a thermal drying process and physical-chemical stabilisation. White Energy, through its joint venture River Energy, is also in discussions with South African coal miners regarding BCB technology to produce export-grade coal from reject tailings.