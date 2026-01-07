Wealth exodus from UK could ‘potentially double’ in 2026: deVere CEO

Wealth migration out of the UK is set to intensify sharply in 2026, with the number of high-net-worth individuals leaving the country “potentially doubling” as internationally mobile families, entrepreneurs and executives reposition for greater certainty, competitiveness and long-term opportunity.

This is the warning from Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group as advisers across major financial centres report a sustained rise in enquiries from UK-based clients exploring relocation options, alternative residency programmes and cross-border structuring.

He says: “Strategic relocation planning now sits at the centre of decision-making for globally mobile wealth.

“We’re not guessing. We’re watching behaviour change. Enquiries including relocating out of the UK picked up strongly at the end of last year and they have not slowed.

“On that basis, we believe the number of wealthy people leaving in 2026 could potentially double.”

He adds: “When families and business owners start asking how to move rather than whether to move, intent becomes clear. Those conversations are increasingly happening every day.”

The acceleration reflects a build-up of pressures reshaping how Britain is assessed by internationally mobile wealth.

Tax changes introduced in recent times, including measures confirmed in the 2025 Budget, altered the UK’s competitive standing. The end of the non-dom regime, higher capital gains and inheritance taxes, and the expansion of worldwide income taxation for long-term residents now sit alongside wider concerns over regulatory burden, economic direction and quality-of-life considerations.

Nigel Green says, “Policy sets the backdrop, but confidence drives decisions. Wealth follows opportunity, stability and clarity about the future.

“Mobility now plays a central role in financial planning. High-net-worth individuals increasingly compare jurisdictions on access to global markets, infrastructure strength, family security and the ability to operate across borders with minimal friction.”

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong are positioning themselves aggressively to attract mobile capital through predictable tax frameworks, investor-friendly residency schemes and policies designed to welcome international entrepreneurs.

“Competition for global wealth has become deliberate and highly focused.

“This has turned into a contest for capital and talent. Governments which understand how mobile wealth has become are now shaping policy accordingly. The UK remains a major financial centre, but relative advantage matters more than reputation when people have genuine choice,” explains the deVere CEO.

External forecasts from wealth-migration analysts point to a record net outflow of millionaires from the UK in 2025, underlining the scale of the shift already underway.

deVere Group says those projections are becoming only a starting point as the drivers of outward mobility gather pace into 2026.

Nigel Green says: “Figures attached to last year or this year matter less than what lies ahead. Every signal points to acceleration rather than slowdown.”

The economic implications extend well beyond headline numbers. High-net-worth individuals play a disproportionate role in private investment, entrepreneurship, venture funding and philanthropy. Their relocation reshapes domestic liquidity, business formation and the long-term depth of capital markets.

“When wealth moves, economic gravity moves with it. Capital takes more than tax revenue. Investment energy, risk appetite and long-term commitment travel with it.”

Some affluent families will maintain a presence in the UK through dual-base lifestyles and diversified structures. Even so, the overall pattern points to a structural rise in outward mobility rather than a temporary adjustment.

Looking ahead to 2026, deVere Group expects the interaction between tax policy, regulatory direction and global competition for talent to remain a defining force in investor behaviour. Decisions being taken now will shape where capital, innovation and influence concentrate over the next decade.

Nigel Green concludes: “International mobility now sits at the centre of financial planning, and entrepreneurs and investors are aligning themselves with environments that offer clarity, tax efficiency, ambition and long-term confidence.”

