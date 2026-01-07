Barclays Invests in Stablecoin Settlement Firm

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has acquired a stake in Ubyx, a U.S.-based stablecoin-settlement company. This marks the British bank’s inaugural investment in the sector and signals its intention to explore emerging forms of digital currency. Barclays emphasises its commitment to developing tokenised money within the existing regulatory framework alongside Ubyx.

Ubyx, established in 2025, operates as a clearing system for stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to traditional currencies. The platform seeks to reconcile tokens issued by different entities, streamlining the stablecoin ecosystem. Several banks and financial institutions have recently unveiled stablecoin initiatives, buoyed by resurgent crypto markets and renewed interest in blockchain applications within the financial mainstream.

Barclays’ spokesperson stated that the investment aligns with the bank’s strategy to investigate opportunities presented by novel forms of digital money, including stablecoins. Barclays was among a group of ten banks, including Goldman Sachs and UBS, which announced in October their collaboration to assess the feasibility of jointly issuing a stablecoin tied to G7 currencies. Barclays has not disclosed the investment amount or Ubyx’s valuation but confirmed that it is its first investment in a stablecoin-related company.

Barclays is a British universal bank. It provides a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. Other venture capital arms of U.S. crypto companies Coinbase and Galaxy Digital have also invested in Ubyx, according to PitchBook.