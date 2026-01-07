Southern Cross Media Group Announces Leadership Changes

Southern Cross Media Group has announced that Jeff Howard will take over as chief executive officer, succeeding John Kelly. This appointment follows the completion of Southern Cross’s acquisition of Seven West Media. Southern Cross is a media company that operates radio, television, and digital assets across Australia. The company delivers diverse content to audiences nationwide.

John Kelly has stepped down from his position on the board but will remain with the company as managing director of audio for the Southern Cross Group. This move signals a strategic shift within the company’s leadership structure after the acquisition.

A newly constituted board has been established, comprising Kerry Stokes, Ryan Stokes, Michael Malone, Teresa Dyson, and Jeff Howard. These new members will join existing non-executive directors Heith Mackay-Cruise, Marina Go, and Ido Leffler. The refreshed board reflects the integrated structure of the company post-acquisition.