Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, has announced that the company’s highly anticipated Rubin data centre processors are now in production. Customers will soon have the opportunity to trial the cutting-edge technology. All six chips designed for the new computing equipment, named after astronomer Vera Rubin, have been received from manufacturing partners and are on schedule for customer deployment in the second half of the year, Huang stated at the CES trade show in Las Vegas on Monday. Nvidia aims to maintain its position as the leading manufacturer of artificial intelligence accelerators, the specialised chips used by data centre operators to develop and operate AI models.

Huang noted that demand for these advanced processors is exceptionally high. The increasing sophistication and adoption of artificial intelligence software are placing considerable strain on current computer resources, thereby driving the need for significantly enhanced processing capabilities. Rubin, Nvidia’s latest AI accelerator, reportedly offers 3.5 times better performance in training AI models and five times better performance in running AI software compared to its predecessor, Blackwell, according to the company.

Nvidia, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that designs and manufactures graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It is best known for its GeForce line of graphics cards. The new central processing unit features 88 cores, which are key data-crunching elements, and delivers twice the performance of the component it replaces. Some Wall Street analysts have expressed concerns about growing competition for Nvidia and whether AI spending can sustain its current rate. Data centre operators are also developing their own AI accelerators.

Despite these concerns, Nvidia remains optimistic, projecting a total market worth trillions of dollars. The company continues to innovate and push the boundaries of AI technology with products like the Rubin series.