4D Medical Shares Soar on US Adoption

Shares in 4D Medical surged nearly 10 per cent at the market open following the announcement that US San Diego Health has initiated clinical use of its CT:VQ respiratory imaging technology. This marks a significant milestone for the Australian medical technology company, as UCSD becomes the fourth US academic medical centre to deploy their innovative technology.

4D Medical’s CT:VQ technology has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for four months. The company specializes in advanced respiratory imaging, aiming to provide earlier and more accurate diagnosis of lung diseases through functional and quantitative data. The addition of UCSD to the list of adopters, which already includes Stanford University, University of Miami, and Cleveland Clinic, underscores the growing recognition of 4D Medical’s technology within the medical community.

Andreas Fouras, 4D Medical’s founder and chief executive, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing momentum. He stated that these prestigious academic medical centres serve as powerful anchors for the company’s commercialisation strategy, suggesting confidence in further adoption and growth.

By 10:16am AEDT, 4D Medical’s stock price had risen by 40 cents, or 9.6 per cent, reaching $4.59. This positive market response reflects investor confidence in the company’s prospects as it continues to expand its footprint in the US healthcare sector.