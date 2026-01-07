Southern Cross Media Completes Acquisition of Seven West Media

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) has successfully implemented the Scheme of Arrangement to acquire all issued shares in Seven West Media Limited (Seven). Southern Cross now holds all shares in Seven. Southern Cross Media Group merged with Seven West Media in January 2026 to create one of Australia’s most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence across broadcast television, audio, publishing and digital. The company owns some of Australia’s most recognised media brands, including the Seven Network and its channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; as well as 7plus, 7NEWS.com.au, LiSTNR, the Hit and Triple M audio networks, The West Australian, The Sunday Times, PerthNow, The Nightly and Roam.

Seven shareholders have received 0.1552 Southern Cross shares for each Seven share held as of December 30, 2025. The new Southern Cross shares commenced trading on an ordinary settlement basis on January 8, 2026. Jeff Howard has assumed the role of Managing Director & CEO, effective today. The key terms of Jeff Howard’s employment with Southern Cross Austereo Pty Ltd as Managing Director & CEO of Southern Cross which takes effect from today are consistent with those disclosed to ASX by Seven Ltd on 7 December 2023.

John Kelly has stepped down from the Southern Cross Board as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, transitioning to the role of Southern Cross Group Managing Director, Audio. Following the implementation of the Scheme, Seven CFO Craig Haskins will retire after a transition period during the current quarter. Toby Potter will remain as Southern Cross CFO on an interim basis while a search for a permanent CFO is completed.

Kerry Stokes AC has been appointed as Interim Chair, with Ryan Stokes AO, Michael Malone, Teresa Dyson, and Jeff Howard joining the Southern Cross Board as directors. Kerry Stokes will transition the role of Chair to Heith Mackay-Cruise at the end of February 2026, at which time Michael Malone will also step down as a Director.