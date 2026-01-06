CurveBeam AI Receives Key China Investment Approval

CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX: CVB) has announced it has been notified of formal ODI (Outbound Direct Investment) approval in China for its strategic equity investment from Shandong WeiYing Intelligent Medical Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Shandong Weigao Orthopaedic Materials Co., Ltd (WEGO Orthopaedics). CurveBeam AI is a fully integrated developer and manufacturer of point-of-care specialised medical imaging (CT) equipment, supported by a range of AI-enabled SaaS-based clinical assessment solutions. The approval clears the way for the commercialisation of CurveBeam AI’s weight-bearing CT (WBCT) and proprietary AI solutions in greater China.

The ODI approval covers the initial A$4.0 million investment, representing the first tranche of a strategic investment of up to A$10.0 million. The remaining A$6.0 million is contingent upon achieving specific commercial and regulatory milestones. Shares will be issued at A$0.405 per share as per the agreement. Receipt of funds from the first tranche is expected in January 2026, upon which the company will notify the market.

The investment forms part of a 10-year exclusive commercialisation arrangement announced on 30 October 2025, covering sales, marketing, distribution, manufacturing, regulatory support, and intellectual property for CurveBeam AI’s WBCT and AI technologies in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. These agreements are supported by WEGO Orthopaedics, a leading Chinese orthopaedic medical device company.

CurveBeam AI CEO, Greg Brown, stated that the China ODI approval is an important milestone and reflects continued support for this strategic investment from their commercial partner, WEGO Orthopaedics and its affiliates. The funds will strengthen CurveBeam AI’s financial position and support the execution of its global growth strategy, providing a pathway to target long-term revenue growth and royalties from a major international market.