Turaco Gold Announces Positive Drilling Results at Afema Gold Project

Turaco Gold Limited (ASX: TCG) has announced the latest drilling results from the Anuiri and Jonction Deposits within its Afema Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Turaco Gold is focused on discovering and developing gold deposits, holding a portfolio of prospective permits within underexplored gold belts in Côte d’Ivoire. The drilling program is part of the Afema Project Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and aims to upgrade the ‘Inferred’ resources within optimised pit shells and target down-dip extensions to higher-grade gold zones at the Anuiri Deposit.

The drilling at the Anuiri and Jonction Deposits has yielded results consistent with previous Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) modelling. According to the company, this enhances the confidence in the resource and understanding of the geology of both deposits. The Afema Project’s JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate totals 4.06 million ounces of gold. The company is currently working on an updated MRE, incorporating the results from these drilling programs, to inform the PFS.

Drilling at the Jonction Deposit included 8 diamond holes, primarily to provide additional samples for metallurgical test work. Significant drill results from Jonction include 15.35m @ 5.39g/t gold and 35m @ 2.04g/t gold. These results confirm the geology of Jonction, which is dominated by a sheared contact between finer-grained sediments and mafic rocks, and a footwall sequence of coarser-grained conglomeratic sandstones.

Turaco is now focused on exploration drilling at other high-priority targets, including Adiopan, Baffia, and Katoka, along the Niamienlessa-Affienou trend. The company expects to receive results from Adiopan shortly. With a cash position of approximately A$76 million as of the September 2025 quarter, Turaco is well-funded to continue exploration, MRE growth, and feasibility studies, as the Afema Project PFS progresses towards completion in the second quarter of CY2026.