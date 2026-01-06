Marquee Resources Hits High-Grade Antimony in Mt Clement Drilling

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR), a Western Australian resource company focused on exploration and development, has announced promising assay results from its Phase 2 RC drilling program at the Mt Clement (Eastern Hills) Antimony Project. The program, which comprised 2,908 metres across 14 RC holes, has successfully confirmed antimony mineralisation across all three recognised zones: Taipan, Dugite, and Gwardar, significantly expanding the project’s potential. Notably, this includes Marquee’s first drill intersection in the Dugite Zone, establishing a new mineralised domain within the project area.

The first batch of assay results has confirmed antimony mineralisation in all seven holes reported to date, demonstrating the consistency of mineralisation across multiple structures and depths. Significant intersections include MQRC396 in the Taipan zone, with 6 metres at 1.32% Sb, 15g/t Ag, and 2.74% Pb from 230 metres, and MQRC397 in the Dugite zone, with 8 metres at 0.58% Sb from 150 metres. These results build upon the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) declared in September 2025 of 1.14Mt at 0.6% SbEq for 6,800t SbEq contained metal, with antimony contributing 6,000t of contained metal.

Marquee Resources has also delivered two shipments of high-grade antimony-lead-silver ore to Yantai Jinao for metallurgical test work. Discussions are ongoing, with a key meeting planned in early February in China to advance strategic pathways for the project. According to the company, the scale of Phase 2 drilling strike extensions represents a significant opportunity for the antimony resource to grow, with plans for an updated JORC MRE following the receipt of all assays.

Charles Thomas, Executive Chairman, stated that the Phase 2 drilling has materially extended mineralisation beyond the maiden MRE envelope and demonstrates that the system remains robust at depth and along strike. Thomas added that the company is positioned to progress quickly toward an updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and to design Phase 3 drilling around the highest-impact extensions.