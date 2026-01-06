Unico Silver Announces Exceptional Drill Results at La Negra

Unico Silver (ASX: USL), a company focused on the exploration and development of silver projects, has announced exceptional results from its infill drilling program at the La Negra SE prospect within its Joaquin project. The company reported assay results for an additional 31 drill holes, totaling 4,478 metres. This brings the total reported assays to 91 holes, totaling 14,594 metres, since drilling commenced in September 2025, as part of a larger 30,000m drill program.

The drilling program aims to delineate high-confidence, pit-constrained, free-milling silver ounces at Joaquin. Managing Director Todd Williams stated that the infill drilling at La Negra SE continues to deliver wide, shallow zones of oxide silver-gold mineralisation with excellent continuity across the entire 850-metre strike length. Standout holes include JDD113-25, JDD118-25 and JDD123-25.

Regional exploration and soil geochemical sampling southeast of La Morocha have defined a 650m by 150m silver anomaly named “La Rubia” (>2500ppb). This confirms the potential for additional shallow discoveries along strike from La Morocha. Geotechnical and comminution programs are already underway, with three key prospects – La Negra, La Negra SE, and La Morocha – advancing to Indicated Resource status.

Mr. Williams added that Joaquin is rapidly transitioning from exploration to development while remaining open to further growth. An updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate is on track for delivery following the receipt of outstanding drill assays. The company is moving directly to a Pre-Feasibility Study Mineral Resource Estimate, supported by the scale and geometry confirmed by these results.