4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a global leader in respiratory imaging technology, announced that UC San Diego Health has adopted its CT:VQ™ technology for clinical use. UC San Diego Health, consistently ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, has commenced clinical use of CT:VQ™, marking a significant step in advancing its cardiothoracic imaging capabilities. The arrangement includes introductory pricing through March 2026, after which full commercial terms will apply.

UC San Diego Health joins Stanford University, the University of Miami, and the Cleveland Clinic as the fourth U.S. academic medical center to deploy CT:VQ™ for clinical use. This deployment validates 4DMedical’s commercialisation strategy, achieving four academic medical centre deployments within four months of FDA clearance in August 2025.

Dr. Jonathan Chung, Chief of Cardiothoracic Imaging at UC San Diego Health, highlighted that CT:VQ™ enables functional ventilation and perfusion evaluation layered on top of traditional CT scans, improving diagnostic reach. 4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder Andreas Fouras stated that UCSD’s adoption of CT:VQ™ validates the technology and the company’s strategic approach to commercialisation.

4DMedical Limited is a global medical technology company revolutionising respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence. Its patented XV Technology® transforms standard scans into rich, functional insights that allow physicians to detect, diagnose, and monitor lung disease earlier and with greater precision.