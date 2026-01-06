Altech Batteries Secures €46.11 Million German Government Grant for CERENERGY® Battery Project

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC), a specialty battery technology company, has announced that its German subsidiary, Altech Batteries GmbH, has received conditional binding funding approval for its CERENERGY® battery project. The approval, granted under Germany’s federal “STARK” economic development program, commits up to €46.11 million to the project. This funding is earmarked for approximately 30% of eligible project capital expenditure (CAPEX). Altech has a joint venture agreement with world-leading German government battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Chloride Solid State (S C S S) Battery. CERENERGY® batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

The funding commitment is conditional on achieving full project financial close by 30 June 2026, and on parliamentary approval of funds under Germany’s 2026 Federal Budget. This grant approval materially de-risks the project funding and supports progression toward construction of the planned 120 MWh CERENERGY® battery manufacturing facility in Saxony, Germany. The STARK program, supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in cooperation with the EU, aims to guide regions undergoing structural change toward a sustainable future.

Daniel Raihani, Managing Director & CEO, stated that securing this funding is a major milestone for the CERENERGY® project, reflecting the strategic importance of establishing advanced, non-lithium energy storage manufacturing capability in Europe. He added that the grant provides a strong foundation as the company progresses toward full project financing and construction of the production facility in Saxony. The Sodium-Chloride Solid-State battery offers a safe, sustainable and strategically independent alternative to lithium-ion batteries and is expected to play an important role in future stationary energy storage solutions – especially for the European market.

Altech remains focused on completing financial close by mid-2026 and advancing the CERENERGY® technology toward commercial deployment to support long-duration, safe, and sustainable stationary energy storage solutions for the European market. The company expressed gratitude to all institutions involved for their support and confidence in the project’s future viability.