Scout Security Partners with Bolt to Deliver Water Damage Prevention Solutions

Scout Security Limited (ASX: SCT), a security-as-a-service platform provider, has announced a partnership with Bolt Solutions Inc., a global insurance technology company. The collaboration will see Scout provide white-labelled water sensor kits through Bolt’s Prevention Technology program. These kits are designed to help insurance policyholders in multiple US states, including California and Florida, mitigate water damage risks and potentially qualify for significant premium reductions.

Under the Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work, Scout will supply the water sensor kits to Bolt Affiliates. Bolt has already committed to an initial hardware order, with Scout set to receive a US$48,000 (~A$72,000) deposit in January 2026. This deposit includes prepayment for non-recurring engineering. Scout anticipates sales to commence in early Q1 2026, encompassing both hardware sales and recurring subscription revenue through monthly monitoring and service fees.

According to Scout, this partnership validates the company’s acquisition of Roo Inc., as the opportunity originated through Roo’s existing insurtech relationships. Scout CEO Ryan McCall stated the partnership demonstrates the immediate value of combining Roo’s market reach with Scout’s flexible white label platform, which is now expanding beyond traditional home security. McCall also noted the potential to expand the water damage prevention offering across Bolt’s broader affiliate network, creating a scalable channel for growth.

Bolt’s Prevention Technology program aims to reduce claims frequency and severity for insurance carriers by providing policyholders with proactive risk mitigation tools. Water damage is a significant concern for insurers, and Scout’s water sensor kits will offer an effective way to detect leaks early and prevent catastrophic damage, benefiting both policyholders and insurance companies.