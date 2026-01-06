Mineral Commodities (ASX:MRC) Announces Redundancy of CEO

Mineral Commodities Limited (ASX:MRC), currently under voluntary administration, has announced the redundancy of its Chief Executive Officer. MRC is involved in the development of mineral sands and graphite projects. Rob Brauer and Rob Kirman of McGrathNicol were appointed as Voluntary Administrators of MRC on December 18, 2025.

Following an evaluation of the company’s needs during the administration period, the Administrators determined that the CEO position was no longer required. Scott Lowe’s last day with MRC was December 22, 2025.

Mr. Lowe has agreed to remain available to assist the Administrators as needed during the transition. The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Administrators.

Enquiries can be directed to Jack Blahut at McGrathNicol. This restructuring comes as the company navigates the challenges of voluntary administration.