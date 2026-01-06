Monadelphous Secures $175m BHP Construction Contract

Monadelphous Group Limited has been awarded a significant construction contract worth $175 million by BHP. The project will take place at BHP’s car dumper facility on Finucane Island in Port Hedland, Western Australia. Monadelphous specialises in providing engineering construction, maintenance and industrial services to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors. The company delivers comprehensive solutions to clients across Australia and internationally.

The contract encompasses a range of critical works, including civil, structural, mechanical, piping, and electrical services. These services are essential for the replacement of major equipment during a planned major shutdown at the facility. The replacement project is designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the car dumper operations at the site.

Managing Director Zoran Bebic commented on the new agreement, saying the company is eager to strengthen its relationship with BHP. He noted Monadelphous’s previous success with the Car Dumper 3 Project at Nelson Point. Bebic added that the company is committed to the safe and reliable completion of the car dumper project. The announcement was made via the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).