Life360 Hits 50 Million US Users

Life360, the dual-listed technology company known for its location tracking app, has announced it has surpassed 50 million monthly active users in the United States. The company says this scale positions Life360 as one of the largest and most engaged first-party networks of families in the US, comparable to platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, and Pinterest. Life360 provides a platform for families, offering features such as location sharing, safety alerts, and driver safety monitoring.

According to the company’s latest announcement, this milestone reflects the trust families place in Life360 for their daily coordination and safety needs. The increased user base allows Life360 to enhance its offerings and expand its reach within the family technology market. Lauren Antonoff, chief executive of Life360, highlighted the significance of reaching this user milestone and its impact on the company’s advertising capabilities.

In addition to the user milestone, Life360 also announced the completion of its $120 million acquisition of Nativo, an advertising technology company. Nativo specialises in helping brands connect with consumers through relevant and respectful advertising. This acquisition is expected to bolster Life360’s advertising platform by connecting brands to families in meaningful moments.

The integration of Nativo’s technology will allow Life360 to provide a differentiated advertising platform, offering brands the opportunity to engage with real families in real-world scenarios. This move aligns with Life360’s strategy to create a comprehensive ecosystem for families, combining safety features with targeted advertising opportunities.