American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd (AT4: ASX, ATALF: OTCQB) has announced it will submit a Notice of Intent (NOI) to regulators for its maiden diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Tennessee Mountain Tungsten Project in Elko County, Nevada. American Tungsten & Antimony is focused on advancing critical mineral development in Tier-1 US jurisdictions, with a strategic vision to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies. In parallel with the NOI submission, drilling has commenced at the Antimony Canyon Project.

The Tennessee Mountain Tungsten Project is classified as previously disturbed due to extensive historical trenching and mining. The company anticipates this classification will streamline the permitting process and minimise new surface disturbance. The project is described as a bulk-tonnage skarn system with mineralisation reported from the surface, potentially supporting large-scale open-pit mining. Tungsten mineralisation has been defined within a skarn system extending over a strike length of more than 5 km.

The drilling program aims to verify historical high-grade tungsten intercepts and confirm geological continuity, with the goal of rapidly establishing a maiden JORC 2012 and/or SK-1300 compliant Mineral Resource. Historical drilling results include intercepts such as 24.9m at 0.65% WO3 from 7.68m (GH-14), 13.11m at 0.71% WO3 from the surface (GH-08), and 18.38m at 0.72% WO3 from the surface (GH-09).

Andre Booyzen, Managing Director of American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd, commented that submitting the NOI for Tennessee Mountain is a crucial step in unlocking the value of this tungsten asset. He added that the company is acting responsibly to reduce its environmental impact while ensuring a smooth start to drilling by targeting areas that have already been disturbed and drill-tested. The company aims to validate key historical holes to modern standards to quickly establish a maiden JORC or SK-1300 resource, positioning AT4 as a key player in the US tungsten supply chain.