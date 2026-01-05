WAM Active Announces Record Investment Portfolio Outperformance and Increased Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX: WAA) has reported significant investment portfolio outperformance for the 12 and six-month periods ending 31 December 2025. WAM Active provides investors exposure to an active trading style with the aim of achieving a sound return with low correlation to traditional markets. According to the announcement, the investment portfolio increased by 41.4% and 31.4% respectively, driven by stock selections and adjustments in dynamic portfolio construction. This outperformance exceeded the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index (Cash) and the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Chairman Geoff Wilson AO highlighted that the six-month investment portfolio performance was the strongest in WAM Active’s 18-year history. This performance enabled the Board to declare an increased fully franked interim dividend of 3.2 cents per share and a special fully franked dividend of 1.0 cents per share. The company attributes its success to its proven and flexible investment strategy, the expertise of its investment team, and dynamic portfolio construction.

The declared dividends represent an annualised fully franked interim dividend yield of 6.5% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 9.3%, including franking credits. Since its inception, WAM Active has paid out 104.7 cents per share in fully franked dividends, or 149.6 cents per share when including the value of franking credits. Interim dividend dates and special dividend dates are set in May and June 2026 respectively, with the dividend reinvestment plan in operation.

Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg expressed satisfaction with the continued outperformance, noting improved capital markets activity supported a more dynamic approach to portfolio construction. Deputy Portfolio Manager Shaun Weick added that the company has increased portfolio turnover to capitalise on market opportunities and has rotated positioning towards precious and base metals, anticipating near-term outperformance. WAM Active remains optimistic about market outlook for 2026.