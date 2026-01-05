J.P. Morgan Launches Special Advisory Unit

J.P. Morgan has announced the creation of a new advisory unit, Special Advisory Services, aimed at providing specialised expertise to a select group of clients. The move is designed to broaden client access to advisory services beyond traditional dealmaking and financing. J.P. Morgan is a global financial services firm, providing investment banking, asset management, and other financial services. The company serves corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals around the world.

The newly formed unit will focus on advising clients on themes including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital assets, geopolitics, healthcare, supply chains, and sustainability. The bank anticipates increased demand for specialized advisory services due to technology adoption, geopolitical shifts, and macroeconomic uncertainty expected to drive market trends in 2026.

Liz Myers, global chair of investment banking, will lead the Special Advisory Services unit. Myers brings over 30 years of experience at J.P. Morgan to the role, having previously managed its global equity capital markets business. The unit will primarily serve long-standing, top-tier clients.

The bank said its new unit will work with companies seeking J.P. Morgan as the lead advisor on initial public offerings, established clients pursuing transformational deals, and mid-sized firms aiming to establish J.P. Morgan as their primary banking partner.