AQR Capital Management, the $189 billion hedge fund led by billionaire Cliff Asness, concluded the past year with substantial double-digit returns across its key funds. According to a source familiar with the matter, the firm’s multi-strategy Apex Strategy achieved an annual gain of 19.6%. AQR Capital Management is a global investment management firm dedicated to delivering results through systematic investing. The company manages assets for a diverse set of institutional clients.

Furthermore, AQR’s alternative trend following Helix Strategy also demonstrated strong performance, posting an 18.6% gain. The firm’s stock trading AQR Delphi Long-Short Equity Strategy delivered a 16.8% return. All returns are reported net of fees.

These robust results significantly outperformed a broader range of systematic hedge funds. According to Societe Generale’s indices, an index tracking trend-following funds concluded the year with just over 2.5%. This highlights AQR Capital Management’s ability to generate substantial returns in a challenging market environment, exceeding the performance of its peers.