Sovereign Wealth Funds Reach Record High

Sovereign wealth funds globally amassed a record $US15 trillion in assets under management in 2025, according to a new report by Global SWF. This surge occurred in a year when many funds deepened their technology investments and profited from buoyant markets. These sovereign-owned investors collectively ploughed $US66 billion into investments in artificial intelligence and digitisation.

Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds led the charge in digital investments. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment invested $US12.9 billion in AI and digitisation, followed by the Kuwait Investment Authority’s $US6 billion and the Qatar Investment Authority’s $US4 billion. The main seven Gulf wealth funds accounted for 43 per cent of all capital invested by state-owned investors globally, reaching $US126 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was the single largest dealmaker of 2025, committing $US36.2 billion. However, the PIF’s participation in the acquisition of Electronic Arts made up a significant portion of that figure. Sovereign investors, including public pension funds, experienced growth in 2025 amid strong market returns across fixed income, public equities, real estate and infrastructure.

The US remains a top destination for state-owned investments, attracting $US131.8 billion in 2025, compared to $US68.9 billion a year earlier. Investments into China by sovereign-owned investors fell to $US4.3 billion from $US10.3 billion in 2024. Global SWF provides data and insights on sovereign wealth funds and other long-term investors. Mubadala Investment Company is an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund investing across multiple sectors and geographies.