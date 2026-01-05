Australian Dollar Gains Amid US Dollar Weakness

The Australian dollar experienced a slight increase in morning trading, climbing to US66.86¢ from US66.71¢. This rise is primarily attributed to a general weakening of the US dollar. Market attention has largely turned to oil prices as trading activities resume, with recent geopolitical events adding complexity to the energy sector. The apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend has introduced uncertainty into the global oil supply outlook.

Although Venezuela is not among the top-tier crude oil producers, any significant fluctuations in oil prices have the potential to destabilise a wide array of markets, spanning stocks, currencies, and commodities. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, assessing the possible ramifications for various asset classes.

Goldman Sachs has identified potentially ambiguous, albeit modest, risks to oil prices in the near future, contingent on the progression of US sanctions. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment bank that provides a wide range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The firm’s analysis includes Brent crude price averages for 2026, estimating $US58 per barrel if Venezuelan crude production decreases by 0.4 million barrels per day.

Conversely, Goldman Sachs projects a Brent price of $US54 if the country manages to increase its output by the same quantity. Their baseline scenario assumes a stable production level of 0.9 million barrels per day, leading to a projected Brent average of $US56. These projections underscore the sensitivity of oil prices to geopolitical events and production capacities.