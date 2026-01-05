Coronado Suspends Mammoth Mine After Fatality

Coronado Global Resources has suspended all underground operations at its Mammoth coal mine in Queensland following the death of a worker on Friday. The company, which is a leading producer of high-quality metallurgical coal used in steelmaking, is cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate the cause of the incident. Coronado focuses on mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal, a vital resource for the steel industry.

According to a company statement, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality is currently underway. All underground mining activities at the Mammoth site have been temporarily ceased to ensure the safety of the remaining workforce and to facilitate a thorough examination of the area where the incident occurred.

While underground operations remain suspended indefinitely, open-cut mining at the Mammoth site was permitted to resume over the weekend. This followed a mandatory 24-hour shutdown, a standard procedure after such an event, allowing for initial safety checks and counselling services to be provided to employees.

Coronado has not yet released a timeline for when underground mining will recommence. The company stated that it will provide further updates as more information becomes available and the investigation progresses.