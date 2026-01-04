Estrella Resources Appoints New CEO Ahead of Timor-Leste Expansion

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR) has announced changes to its senior management team to support its growth and integrated limestone development and manganese production operations in Timor-Leste. Estrella Resources is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a primary focus on its projects in Timor-Leste. The company is advancing towards development and first production at its Timor-Leste operations.

Robert Mencel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and will transition to Managing Director by 30 June 2026. Mencel brings over 25 years of global mining and project development experience, including multiple greenfield builds. Christopher Daws, the current Managing Director, will transition to Business Development, concentrating on asset acquisition, divestment opportunities, and strengthening government and strategic partner relationships, effective June 2026.

Daws expressed confidence in Mencel’s ability to guide the Timor-Leste projects through development and into successful operations. Mencel stated he is excited to join Estrella and build on the work of Daws and his team, further noting the strong mineral potential of Timor-Leste. His focus will be on evaluating discoveries, engaging with potential customers, and developing long-term operations to drive shareholder value.

Mencel’s remuneration package includes a base salary of A$430,000 per annum, plus statutory superannuation. He will also be granted 10,000,000 zero-priced, performance-based options in Estrella Resources Limited, vesting upon achieving specific milestones related to the Werumata Project. These include securing the Special Investment Agreement, securing full development funding, and reaching limestone shipment and sales targets.