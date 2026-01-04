TMK Energy Achieves Record Gas Production at Gurvantes Project

TMK Energy Limited (ASX: TMK), an Australian energy company focused on gas exploration and production, is pleased to announce a new gas production milestone at its 100% owned Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project in Mongolia. The company has achieved a record daily gas production of approximately 570 cubic meters (over 20,100 standard cubic feet per day) on December 30, 2025.

December 2025 marks the fifth consecutive month of increased gas production at the Gurvantes project. Average daily gas production for December was approximately 526 cubic meters, a 13% increase compared to November’s average of approximately 466 cubic meters per day. Water production remained relatively stable, averaging 511 barrels of water per day (bwpd) during the same period. All wells at the project continue to perform with greater than 99% uptime.

TMK Energy is now focusing on the commercialisation of its coal seam gas resource. Detailed planning and engineering work has commenced to configure the wells so that the gas from all pilot wells can be combined and used to generate power for the site, with the potential to sell excess power to the local grid. According to CEO Dougal Ferguson, the continued month-on-month increase in gas rates suggests that the project is approaching the critical desorption pressure.

Total gas production for December reached 16,306 cubic meters, compared to 13,981 cubic meters in November. TMK Energy anticipates materially higher gas production rates in the coming months as the Pilot Well Project advances. The announcement was authorised for release by the Chief Executive Officer.