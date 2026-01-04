Metallium Secures E-Scrap Supply Agreement with Glencore

Metallium Limited (MTM: ASX), a company focused on recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams using its patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology, has announced a binding e-scrap supply agreement with Glencore Ltd. The agreement, executed through Metallium’s U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., secures up to 2,400 tonnes per annum of electronic scrap from Glencore for Metallium’s U.S. operations.

This marks Metallium’s first binding feedstock supply contract and signifies its transition from development to commercial commissioning and execution. The multi-year agreement with Glencore, a major recycler of end-of-life electronics, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical metal-containing products, ensures a secure feedstock foundation for the ongoing commissioning and scale-up of Metallium’s FJH processing lines in the United States. The company is currently focused on extracting high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste, and monazite.

The agreement reflects Glencore’s commercial terms for secondary materials and follows earlier collaboration under a previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Metallium and Glencore are continuing to progress a separate binding offtake agreement, consistent with the framework outlined in the MOU. The contract provides certainty during commissioning, enabling predictable reactor utilisation and future multi-line scale-up at Metallium’s Technology Campus in Texas.

Metallium Managing Director & CEO Mr Walshe stated that the agreement provides consistent, secure, high-quality feedstock, allowing Metallium to commission and scale its operations with confidence. He added that it validates the company’s FJH technology and U.S. strategy. Deliveries are scheduled to commence to support commissioning and initial commercial-scale processing campaigns. Metallium is also finalising a separate binding offtake agreement covering metal products recovered via FJH.