3D Energi Provides Update on Otway Exploration Drilling Program

by Finance News Network January 02, 2026 10:48 AM


3D Energi Limited (ASX:TDO), an oil and gas exploration company based in Melbourne, Victoria, with high-impact projects in offshore Victoria and Western Australia, has issued an operational update on its Charlemont-1 gas exploration well within the VIC/P79 exploration permit, located offshore in the Otway Basin, Victoria. The Charlemont-1 well, spudded on December 10, 2025, by the Transocean Equinox, has reached a significant milestone.

According to the company’s report on December 29th, the Charlemont-1 well intersected significant gas shows approximately 160 meters above the primary target (Waarre A) in the Waarre C. At a depth of 2,552 meters, higher-than-anticipated pressures led to a temporary pause in drilling to assess potential adjustments to the well design, including options for continuing to drill toward the primary target.

The updated well design now includes a 7” liner to facilitate drilling through the Waarre A target reservoir, which has been successfully installed. Drilling operations are expected to recommence over the weekend, following a delay of approximately seven days. 3D Energi holds a 20% equity interest in the project, with ConocoPhillips Australia (Operator) holding 51% and Korea National Oil Company holding 29%.

Further updates will be provided as drilling progresses through key operational milestones. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of 3D Energi Limited.


