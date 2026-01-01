Elsight Delivers First Aura Platform to Defence Contractor and Reports Strong 2025 Results

Elsight Limited (ELS), a company providing carrier-agnostic, multi-path connectivity solutions, has announced the delivery of its first Aura platform to a leading defence contractor. This milestone follows the strategic development program announced on 25 September 2024. The Aura platform supports both uncrewed systems and soldier-level communications, expanding Elsight’s addressable defence markets. This delivery marks a shift from research and development to the production and delivery phase.

The company also reported strong year-end results for 2025. Elsight successfully transitioned from marginal revenues and operating losses to sustained profitability and robust growth. The company achieved break-even in Q2 2025 and turned profitable in Q3 2025. Elsight is also expanding its presence in the United States with the appointment of two senior sales and business development executives, aiming to capitalise on opportunities within U.S. Department of Defence programs.

The company has a record backlog totaling US$21.2 million (A$32.1 million) for delivery between January and April 2026. These orders coincide with the official commercial launch of the Aura platform, the first hardware product release of a plan to diversify and improve the company portfolio. Elsight is also aware of recent market commentary regarding proposed changes introduced as part of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026 and believes that they do not pose a risk to the operations or growth plans.

Yoav Amitai, CEO of Elsight, commented that completing the development phase of Aura and moving into delivery is an important execution milestone. He also stated the company is deliberately investing in the U.S. market through senior hires and close engagement with government and OEM partners and that he is confident in the alignment with U.S. regulatory frameworks.