Austral Resources Defies Weather, Exceeds Copper Output Targets

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1), a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, has announced it exceeded its Q4 copper production targets despite extreme weather events. The company operates the Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction electrowinning plant. Austral reported that all personnel are safe and accounted for, with pre-wet season mitigation strategies proving effective in maintaining operational resilience.

Copper production for December surpassed 910 tonnes, marking the highest monthly output since the company’s restructure in 2023. Overall, Q4 copper production reached 2,643 tonnes, exceeding both the budget and the previously published guidance of 2,610 tonnes. The company also reported no environmental non-compliances during the rainfall event. While mining and haulage activities experienced short, precautionary pauses due to unsafe operating conditions, processing operations remained stable and productive.

Access to the Rocklands site is currently restricted due to flooding at Butchers Creek, with restoration expected later this week. Site personnel are conducting inspections and refuelling pumps around key areas. Austral’s Chairman, David Newling, commended the management and staff for safeguarding personnel and assets during the extreme weather, highlighting the effectiveness of the company’s risk mitigation measures. The company will provide further operational updates in its quarterly report, scheduled for release on January 27, 2026.