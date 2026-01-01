Northern Star Resources Revises FY26 Production Guidance After Operational Setbacks

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX: NST), a global-scale Australian gold producer with projects located in Australia and North America, today provided an operational update for the December 2025 quarter. The company’s gold sales for the December quarter were impacted by a series of isolated negative events coinciding across its operations late in the period. Total sales amounted to approximately 348,000 ounces, resulting in first-half FY26 gold sales of around 729,000 ounces.

Given the softer operational performance, Northern Star has revised its annual production guidance to 1,600,000-1,700,000 ounces, down from the previous estimate of 1,700,000-1,850,000 ounces. In addition to previously disclosed events at Jundee and South Kalgoorlie, which collectively impacted production by up to 20,000 ounces, the quarter was further affected by several unplanned maintenance and operational challenges.

Specifically, the Kalgoorlie Production Centre saw gold sales of approximately 203,000 ounces. At KCGM, gold sold was around 110,000 ounces, driven by reduced throughput in the processing plant due to a primary crusher failure impacting production for four weeks. The Yandal Production Centre reported December gold sales of approximately 91,000 ounces, reflecting weaker performance at both Jundee and Thunderbox. Gold sales of approximately 53,000 ounces at Pogo were affected by lower mined grades due to underground mining dilution.

Lower gold sales across each of the three production centres are expected to impact cost performance. The company will provide the December quarter costs and revised annual cost guidance as part of the quarterly results to be released on Thursday, 22 January 2026. Northern Star will hold a call to discuss the revised FY26 production outlook on Monday, 5 January 2026.