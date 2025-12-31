AVA Risk Group Secures $7 Million Strategic Investment from Hale Capital

AVA Risk Group Limited (ASX: AVA) has announced a strategic investment of up to A$7.0 million from Hale Capital via a Convertible Loan Note, along with up to A$5.6 million through associated Warrants. AVA Risk Group is a global leader in providing technologies and services to protect critical and high-value assets and infrastructure. It operates through three business segments: Detect, Access, and Illuminate.

The transaction aims to provide AVA with growth capital and a strategic partner to support its U.S. expansion, which is identified as the company’s largest addressable market. The Convertible Note has a conversion price of A$0.1234 per ordinary share, representing an 81% premium to AVA’s last closing share price on 30 December 2025. The company also proposes to issue 5-year unlisted warrants, subject to shareholder approval, to raise up to A$5.6 million if exercised, also at A$0.1234 per share.

Hale Capital Management, a U.S.-based investment firm, brings extensive experience in supporting companies scaling into the U.S. market, particularly in critical infrastructure and government sectors. Hale’s investment will support AVA’s next phase of growth, including scaling U.S. commercial and operational capabilities, accelerating deployment of solutions, leveraging Hale’s network, and positioning AVA for strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions in the United States.

The initial A$2.98 million will be immediately accessible, with a further A$4.02 million available subject to shareholder approval. Hale Capital also intends to nominate an experienced industry executive to join AVA’s Board of Directors in early 2026. The financing will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes, and to fund future growth initiatives, including the expansion of AVA’s sales, marketing and operational activities into US markets.