Alara Resources Dispatches 32nd Copper Concentrate Shipment

Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ), a base and precious metals producer and explorer with projects in Oman, has announced the dispatch of its 32nd shipment of copper concentrate from the Al Wash-hi – Majaza copper-gold mine in Oman. The mine is operated by Alara’s joint venture company, Al Hadeetha Resources LLC (AHRL), in which Alara holds a 51% interest. The shipment departed from Sohar Port on December 30th.

The 32nd shipment totaled 1378.6 WMT of copper-concentrate and contains approximately 252.6 MT of copper and 5.3 kg of gold. The Al Wash-hi Majaza copper-concentrate plant has maintained consistent production levels, contributing to Alara’s ongoing export activities. This shipment represents the 32nd parcel of copper-concentrate exported from the plant.

Recent copper-gold production figures at the Al Wash-hi Majaza Mine show a steady output. Parcel 30, dispatched on November 29, 2025, contained 1720 WMT of copper concentrate with 324 MT of copper and 2.6 kg of gold. Parcel 29, dispatched on December 15, 2025, comprised 1409 WMT of copper concentrate with 278 MT of copper and 2.4 kg of gold.

Alara Resources is focused on operating the Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold mine and concentrate production facility in Oman. The company is also pursuing exploration activities across its other Omani projects. Alara’s mission is to become a mid-tier minerals producer delivering shareholder value through sustainable operations.