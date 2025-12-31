US Masters Residential Property Group Amends Term Loan Facility

US Masters Residential Property Group (ASX: URF) has announced an amendment to its existing term loan facility. US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed stapled entity consisting of US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II. The company focuses on residential property investments. The announcement was authorised for release by US Masters Responsible Entity Limited.

Under the terms of the amendment, the interest rate applicable to the term loan will increase from 4.0% per annum to 6.0% per annum, effective 1 January 2026. Additionally, an amendment fee of 0.125% will apply to the outstanding principal balance of the loan.

The maturity date of the term loan has also been extended to 31 December 2026. The Board of Directors believes that the amendment provides the Group with continued capital management flexibility. All other material terms of the loan facility remain unchanged.

