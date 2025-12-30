West Coast Silver Secures $3.2 Million Placement for Exploration

West Coast Silver Limited (WCE), an ASX-listed company focused on silver exploration and development, has announced it has received firm commitments to raise $3.2 million through a strategic placement. The placement, managed by CPS Capital, attracted strong interest from institutional and professional investors. West Coast Silver is focused on advancing its flagship Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in Western Australia, along with regional target evaluation.

The funds raised will primarily be used for ongoing drilling, assay processing, and follow-up exploration at the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project. Additionally, the capital will support the evaluation of near-mine and regional targets, aiming to identify additional Elizabeth Hill-style silver mineralisation and assess the potential for repeat deposits within the broader district. Technical site visits are planned for January and early February 2026, involving specialist geologists to refine exploration priorities for the year.

Executive Chairman Bruce Garlick expressed optimism about the company’s prospects. “Strong support from existing and new investors puts West Coast Silver in a well-funded position heading into 2026,” he said. He added that the company is focused on advancing Elizabeth Hill and accelerating target generation across the broader district, supported by expected assay results early in the New Year.

The placement involves the issue of 16,842,106 new shares at $0.19 each, representing an 11.9% discount to the 15-day volume-weighted average price. Settlement is expected around January 7, 2026, subject to standard procedures. The company anticipates multiple exploration and news flow catalysts in 2026, further enhancing its financial position and exploration momentum.