DroneShield Secures $8.2 Million Western Military Contract

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO), a provider of Artificial Intelligence-based platforms for protection against advanced threats like drones and autonomous systems, has announced an $8.2 million contract. The contract is with an in-country reseller for delivery to a Western military end-customer. The reseller is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar, global, publicly listed entity responsible for distributing the products to the Western military government department within the country.

The contract encompasses handheld counter-drone systems, related accessories and spare kits, and software updates. DroneShield anticipates completing the delivery either before the end of 2025 or in early Q1 2026. The company expects to receive full cash payment in Q1 2026, with no further material conditions to be met.

Prior to this agreement, DroneShield had secured 38 contracts from the same reseller over the past seven years, totaling more than $9.6 million. The company clarified that there are no obligations for additional contracts from the reseller or the end-customer. DroneShield affirms that the identity of the counterparty/customer is not considered information that would materially affect the price or value of its securities, and that the announcement contains all relevant material information.

Looking ahead to 2026, DroneShield reports approximately $97.7 million in locked-in revenues, in addition to this new contract. The hardware revenues would fall into either 2025 or 2026 depending on the final delivery date.