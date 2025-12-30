Austin Metals Advances BIF-Hosted Gold Model at Brunswick Hill

Austin Metals Limited (AYT), a gold and precious metals explorer focused on the prolific mining districts of Western Australia, has provided an update on its BIF-hosted gold targeting model at the Brunswick Hill Prospect. Brunswick Hill is part of the company’s Austin Gold Project in the Murchison Goldfields. The company announced that the Vadrians-style BIF-hosted gold model is evolving and is supported by recent shallow, high-grade drilling intercepts. These include 2 metres at 10.3 g/t Au from 62 metres and 6 metres at 3.5 g/t Au from 65 metres, including 1 metre at 17.1 g/t Au.

The Brunswick Hill BIF corridor remains significantly under-tested, with over two kilometres of prospective BIF strike identified, of which only approximately 500 metres has been partially drill tested. The company believes that Banded Iron Formations (BIFs) are highly favourable hosts for gold mineralisation in the Murchison region, as their competence promotes fracturing, veining, and focused fluid flow. This model has been successfully applied to the discovery of nearby gold deposits at Comet and Tuckabianna to the north, and The Island to the west.

Austin Metals Managing Director Mike Moore commented that Brunswick Hill is emerging as a compelling BIF-hosted gold system. The system is underpinned by historical high-grade intercepts, favourable BIF horizons and strong structural controls consistent with Vadrians-style mineralisation. He added that with more than two kilometres of prospective BIF identified and only a small portion tested to date, their refined geological and geophysical model provides a clear pathway to defining high-quality drill targets.

Looking ahead, Austin Metals plans to conduct geophysical interpretation and ground validation in early Q1 2026 to refine targets for drill testing. Exploration programs will be staged to efficiently develop a refined model into ranked, drill-ready targets.